'He Could Be The Next Salah' - Pundit On Striker & Liverpool Transfer Target

Former player turned pundit Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that West Ham United striker and Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen could be the 'next Salah'.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Reds have been strongly linked with the 25 year old since the summer and his impressive performances for the Hammers again this season have meant the rumours about a potential move have intensified.

Former Coventry City and Leeds United player Whelan thinks that Bowen would be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's team.

“That one reminds me a lot of the Diogo Jota deal, he could be the next Salah.

“The way Jarrod Bowen plays, he’s very much in the mould of Mane or Salah, in terms of how he plays on the shoulder and drives at defences.

“I think we saw that yesterday (Boxing Day) with his run and then the inch-perfect pass to Said Benrahma for his goal. He really causes problems when he drives in behind.

“Also, he plays as a number nine for West Ham when Michail Antonio is out – so you know he can fill in there as well.

“It’s one that would be puzzling to a lot of people but makes real sense when you look at how Liverpool play – just like Jota.

“He’s looking for versatility, and Bowen can really cut it in the Premier League. He’s improved so much under David Moyes at West Ham, but Liverpool could be the next step for him – I can see him there – and it wouldn’t surprise me at all.

“He’s earned that speculation and that move.”

Author Verdict

It would be a transfer that makes a lot of sense for many of the reasons that Whelan has mentioned.

The fact that Bowen is a homegrown player, still relatively young and obtainable add to the things going for this transfer.

With the Hammers likely to go deep in the UEFA Europa League and fighting for a top six finish, its likely however that they will only listen to offers next summer and not in January.

