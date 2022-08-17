Former Player Urges Liverpool To Battle Wolves For Matheus Nunes
Former Liverpool left-back, Jose Enrique, has urged the club to try and steal Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes, from the grasp of fellow Premier League club, Wolves.
Liverpool have been linked with the 23-year-old over recent weeks after Jurgen Klopp's squad encountered a number of injury problems.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara (both hamstring), and Curtis Jones (calf) are out injured leaving Klopp with reduced options in midfield.
Former Reds player, Enrique, took to Twitter on Thursday morning pleading with the Anfield hierarchy to 'get in the middle of this deal and get him' amid reports he was Wolves bound.
Despite the wishes of Enrique and much of the Liverpool fanbase, it looks like it is now too late in the day to hijack the move of the Portuguese international to Bruno Lage's club.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that Nunes will sign for Wolves today on a five-year contract for a club record fee of €45million plus €5million in add-ons.
LFCTR Verdict
It will be very interesting to see how Nunes performs at Wolves, should a deal be completed, as many Liverpool fans were convinced he was the right player for them to start their midfield re-build with.
They may now have to wait at least until January, but more likely another 12 months before they see new players brought in to freshen up the engine room.
