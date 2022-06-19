Skip to main content
Manchester United Urged To Sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain From Arch Rivals Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future at Liverpool is currently up in the air. Manchester United were reportedly interested in a move for the midfielder, somewhere where a former Premier League player believes he should go. 

Not many players have played for both Liverpool and Manchester United, but when they do, it is usually met with a bad reception from the original fanbase they played for. Paul Ince and Michael Owen are standout examples, Owen leaving a sour taste in the mouths of Reds fans. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

When the Chester-born striker joined Manchester United, he joined to win trophies, which would not be the case these days, as we have seen recently with Darwin Nunez rejecting them for a move to Anfield. 

Reports have linked Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to a move across the pond to Liverpool’s bitter rivals. Speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes the former Arsenal man should make that trip across. 

“He’s a player who hasn’t played much in the last couple of seasons. If Man United are the only club interested and that’s the only possible move for him then I don’t see why not. 

Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, League Cup

“I think the Ox will want to get out there and play more regularly. Obviously, that isn’t going to happen at Liverpool. Man United would be a good move for him if they can get that one done.”

How times have changed. Manchester United are looking at Liverpool’s fringe players to improve their chances of getting a top 6 finish. 

