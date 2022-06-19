Manchester United Urged To Sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain From Arch Rivals Liverpool
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future at Liverpool is currently up in the air. Manchester United were reportedly interested in a move for the midfielder, somewhere where a former Premier League player believes he should go.
Not many players have played for both Liverpool and Manchester United, but when they do, it is usually met with a bad reception from the original fanbase they played for. Paul Ince and Michael Owen are standout examples, Owen leaving a sour taste in the mouths of Reds fans.
When the Chester-born striker joined Manchester United, he joined to win trophies, which would not be the case these days, as we have seen recently with Darwin Nunez rejecting them for a move to Anfield.
Reports have linked Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to a move across the pond to Liverpool’s bitter rivals. Speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes the former Arsenal man should make that trip across.
“He’s a player who hasn’t played much in the last couple of seasons. If Man United are the only club interested and that’s the only possible move for him then I don’t see why not.
“I think the Ox will want to get out there and play more regularly. Obviously, that isn’t going to happen at Liverpool. Man United would be a good move for him if they can get that one done.”
How times have changed. Manchester United are looking at Liverpool’s fringe players to improve their chances of getting a top 6 finish.
