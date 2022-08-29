Four Players That Could Still Leave Liverpool Before The Transfer Window Closes

After Jurgen Klopp appeared to u-turn about trying to sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes, speculation is rife as to who Liverpool could bring to the club.

Despite the focus on possible incomings, there is likely to still be some business done in terms of outgoings and we look at four players that could leave before the window closes.

The Dutchman impressed during an 18-month loan spell at Preston North End and is on the radar of Premier League, Championship, and German clubs.

His ability to play right-back and in the centre of defence makes him an attractive proposition for many clubs and whilst a loan move seems likely, Klopp may only authorise that if he is confident about the return to fitness of Calvin Ramsay and Ibrahima Konate.

Midfielder Cain spent last season on loan at Newport County and recently admitted he needs another spell away from Liverpool to gain more valuable match experience.

As things stand, the 20-year-old is captaining Barry Lewtas' under-21s but another loan move could well be on the cards before Thursday.

Phillips is another player who needs to be playing regular football although he was a surprise starter in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace a fortnight ago.

The 25-year-old is another who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bournemouth last season and most likely will either be sold or sent on loan again assuming Konate is not a long-term injury concern.

Guinea international Keita is rumoured to be unhappy with his current situation at Liverpool with reports suggesting talks over extending his contract, which has less than a year to run, have stopped.

The 27-year-old is yet to feature this season due to illness and injury but with Klopp's options in midfield already limited, a move away seems like a long shot at this stage of the transfer window but not impossible.

