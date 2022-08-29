Skip to main content

Four Players That Could Still Leave Liverpool Before The Transfer Window Closes

The summer transfer window closes on Thursday - who could still leave Liverpool?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Jurgen Klopp appeared to u-turn about trying to sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes, speculation is rife as to who Liverpool could bring to the club.

Despite the focus on possible incomings, there is likely to still be some business done in terms of outgoings and we look at four players that could leave before the window closes.

Sepp van den Berg

The Dutchman impressed during an 18-month loan spell at Preston North End and is on the radar of Premier League, Championship, and German clubs.

His ability to play right-back and in the centre of defence makes him an attractive proposition for many clubs and whilst a loan move seems likely, Klopp may only authorise that if he is confident about the return to fitness of Calvin Ramsay and Ibrahima Konate.

Sepp van den Berg

Jake Cain

Midfielder Cain spent last season on loan at Newport County and recently admitted he needs another spell away from Liverpool to gain more valuable match experience.

As things stand, the 20-year-old is captaining Barry Lewtas' under-21s but another loan move could well be on the cards before Thursday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nathaniel Phillips

Phillips is another player who needs to be playing regular football although he was a surprise starter in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace a fortnight ago.

The 25-year-old is another who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Bournemouth last season and most likely will either be sold or sent on loan again assuming Konate is not a long-term injury concern.

Nat Phillips

Naby Keita

Guinea international Keita is rumoured to be unhappy with his current situation at Liverpool with reports suggesting talks over extending his contract, which has less than a year to run, have stopped.

The 27-year-old is yet to feature this season due to illness and injury but with Klopp's options in midfield already limited, a move away seems like a long shot at this stage of the transfer window but not impossible.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

'Just Go And Do It' - Journalist Urges Liverpool To Sign Premier League Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Ukraine
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 5 - August 30th To 1st September

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth Match Highlights | Sensational Reds Back At It

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
Transfers

'I Think They'll Listen To It' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Will Consider Offers For Naby Keita

By Neil Andrew
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking At Potential Move For RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer

By Neil Andrew
Steve Kerr
Articles

Salah, Van Dijk & Alexander-Arnold Pictured With NBA Legend Steve Kerr

By Neil Andrew
Ruben Neves
Transfers

Ruben Neves Makes Champions League Admission Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew