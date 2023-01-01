Skip to main content
FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp

IMAGO / PA Images

Cody Gakpo officially becomes a Liverpool player today after FSG sanction to please Jurgen Klopp and has already made an impression within the club.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

New Year and a new club for Dutch forward Cody Gakpo as he officially becomes a Liverpool player after his transfer from PSV Eindhoven.

With injuries to both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, the left winger has a brilliant opportunity to cement a place in the team. 

Gakpo's addition gives Jurgen Klopp a wonderful selection of forwards to pick from when the injured return. 

Liverpool Netherlands Cody Gakpo

The Dutchman has already made an impact behind the scenes after giving a lift to everyone connected to Liverpool, senior figures state, according to Liverpool Echo. 

His international teammate, Virgil Van Dijk, spoke of new players coming into the squad after the win against Leicester City with optimism. Does this tell you how big signings like this are for the morale of the squad as well as adding more to the depth?

FSG Happy To Sanction Move

The Liverpool Echo also report that FSG were happy to sanction the transfer of Gakpo due to the fact Jurgen Klopp highly valuing the player and his versatile abilities. 

At a cheap price of just £37m, what the forward can bring to the pitch is not the only thing that would have had the American businessmen licking their lips.

After reports claiming that Liverpool may be done in this transfer window despite the clear need of midfield strengthening, was the signing of the Holland international based mostly on the price tag?

FSG

Liverpool have been linked with a January move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo but are reportedly not offering enough to get the deal over the line. 

The Seagulls value the Ecuadorian at 70m, which is usually an amount the club are only willing to spend on rare occasion. 

Will FSG be 'happy' to sanction such a transfer in the January window? Only time will tell.

Liverpool

Schedule

