'FSG Will Always Deliver When The Player Is Right' - Fans React To Reports Liverpool Are Trying To Finalise Deal For Luis Diaz

After a report emerged from reliable journalist Paul Joyce that Liverpool are trying to finalise a deal for Porto striker Luis Diaz, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Tottenham had been rumoured to have bid for the player on Tuesday but it now seems Liverpool have made their move for Diaz who they have been linked with over recent months.

Whilst the deal is not yet complete, there is clearly excitement amongst Liverpool fans who took to Twitter to have their say.

'tears in my eyes FSG acc signing a player worth more than 5 mil'

'Let’s hope he can perform like he does in Porto in the premier league'

'Fsg will always deliver when the player is right'

'Wahooo this is happening Tottenham was a bait to force us into action. We wanted to wait till the summer. What a transfer this will be perfect competition.'

Not everyone was positive however and should Diaz sign, it will undoubtedly lead to more speculation about Mohamed Salah's future.

'Salah not signing the new contract then'

