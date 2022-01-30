Breaking: Fulham Expected to Accept Liverpool's Bid for Fabio Carvalho

In a recent report, Liverpool have been tipped to complete the signing of Fulham star Fabio Carvalho before the January transfer window shuts.

After signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto, it looks like Liverpool are about to complete another deal before the transfer window ends.

Fabio Carvalho is one of the hottest prospects in English football at the moment. The 19-year-old is a mainstay in Marco Silva's Fulham side that are pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Today, there have been rumours that Liverpool are ready to sign the 19-year-old before the January transfer window ends.

Reports from Paul Joyce and Vinny O'Connor claimed that Liverpool had submitted a £5million bid to the Lilywhite.

Now, Vinny O'Connor, who originally broke the news, has said that he 'understands' that Fulham will accept Liverpool's approach for Carvalho.

The report also goes on to say that Liverpool is one of the teams that the 19-year-old has always dreamed of playing for.

Vinny also says that there is a 'strong chance' that Carvalho returns back to Craven Cottage for the remainder of the season after he signs for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook