Fulham Vice Chairman Tony Khan Appears To Confirm Fabio Carvalho Transfer To Liverpool

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan appears to have confirmed the transfer of Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool.

Fabio Carvalho

Khan was speaking with The Athletic after Fulham's fabulous 7-0 victory over Luton Town that confirmed them as winners of the English Championship when he provided an update on the talented 19-year-old's situation.

Reports had suggested that Liverpool had agreed a deal for £5million plus £2.7million add-ons with the West London club a few weeks back and Khan looks like he has confirmed that news.

“I really like Fabio. He’s a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy, and we would have loved to have kept him. But we have made a deal that is best for the club and, since that agreement, it’s worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of the promotion."

Khan paid tribute to the contribution Carvalho has made this season and admitted he will be a huge loss.

“Marco has done a great job with him. They have a great relationship and Fabio has been tremendous for us. He’s a huge part of the squad and it’s a massive loss but, because we have done good business, we can do good business to make sure we are strong in that position.”

Carvalho was on target in Fulham's emphatic victory over the Hatters and you can see his goal HERE.

