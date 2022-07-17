'Funds For Jude' - Fans React To Reports Liverpool Have Agreed Deal For Ben Davies With Rangers

After Paul Joyce reported that Liverpool had agreed a deal with Rangers for defender Ben Davies, fans have taken to social media to react.

The 26-year-old signed for the Reds in January 2021 but failed to make a senior appearance for the club before spending last season on loan at Sheffield United.

Despite the fact it didn't work out for Davies at Liverpool, the club return a healthy profit on the player and fans took to Twitter to have their say.

'Excellent deal. Received a loan fee last season which covered the price we signed him for and now sell him for £4m to make a nice profit!'

'We paid less than a mill, hasn’t played a match for us and we are getting 4 mil'

'Funds for JUDEEEE'

'Had to be done for emergency cover but all the best to him. Hope he at least enjoyed his time at Liverpool.'

'And so brings an end to a very strange transfer'

'Good move for him. He'll smash it up there.'

'From Preston to Liverpool. Now champions League football'

