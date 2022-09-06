Gavi on Liverpool and Manchester United Wishlist

The 18-year-old midfielder, a product of the famous La Masia Barcelona academy, broke into Barcelona's first team last season, featuring 47 times in all competitions for Xavi's side, including appearances in every Champions League and Europa League fixtures.

Gavi's contract is set to expire with the Catalan giants at the end of the season, with the midfielder reportedly rejecting any proposal that has been placed in front of him so far by the club.

The midfielder is one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the La Masia setup at Barcelona and is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, Xavi is desperate to tie the youngster's future down viewing him and Pedri as the future of Barcelona's midfield.

As reported by The Mirror quoted by LFC Transfer Room Liverpool and Manchester United are both rumoured to have the Spaniard at the top of their wishlist, however, both failed to make a move for the midfielder in the latest window.

The midfielder could negotiate with clubs around Europe in January for the potential of a free transfer at the end of the season, with his current contract with the club due to expire at the end of this season.

LFCTR Verdict

It is rumoured that the midfielder has already agreed on terms for a new four-year deal with Barcelona so any move for the youngster would appear unlikely. However, this deal is yet to be made official.

If Liverpool was able to bring the midfielder in on a free transfer it could be regarded as one of the best pieces of business we have ever seen, although unlikely it is certainly a never say never deal, with the midfielder already turning down several proposals from the club.

