'German Clubs Are Always Difficult to Negotiate With' - Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool fans have been calling for the club to purchase a new midfielder to improve the side since the opening of the transfer window, more so now with the current midfield already extremely weak due to injuries.

Jurgen Klopp's side went into just match week four of the Premier League campaign with only four senior midfielders fit in Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Harvey Elliot and Fabinho Tavares.

Rumours began to heat up after Klopp's comments that the fans 'were right' on Friday, with the side being linked to several midfielders since the comments emerged.

Konrad Laimer IMAGO / Contrast

One of the reported targets for the Liverpool manager is that of Konrad Laimer from German outfit RB Leipzig, an extremely versatile midfield who fits the age profile the sides scouting department aims for (25 years old)

Speaking exclusively to wettfreunde Fabrizio Romano confirmed the interest was there from Liverpool “Konrad Laimer is one of the players Liverpool are exploring but he is not the only one, there are many options.

“My personal opinion is that Konrad Laimer would be perfect for Liverpool. They really need that kind of player with a lot of energy."

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

'German Clubs Are Always Difficult to Negotiate With'

Romano went on to discuss the difficulties of dealing with German sides towards the end of a transfer window "It is possible that he (Konrad Laimer) could go to Liverpool, but the German clubs are always difficult to negotiate with at the end of the transfer window.

"Leipzig has said many times that they want to keep Konrad Laimer.

“Konrad Laimer had an agreement with Bayern Munich, and he has the same agent as Sadio Mane, so the relationship is great with Bayern.

"The problem is that Leipzig don't want to sell an important player at the end of the transfer window. So that will be the same problem for Liverpool.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |