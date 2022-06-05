German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool

There is a 90% chance that Sadio Mane will move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich according to a well known German journalist.

Over recent days since the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, there has been a number of reports suggesting that the 30-year-old was looking for a new challenge and that Bayern Munich were favourites to sign the player.

This is certainly the view of well-respected journalist Christian Falk who told BILD TV (via FCB Inside) that he thinks it's virtually a done deal.

"Mane will move 90 percent to Bayern Munich"

Falk went on to explain to the outlet that he has heard the Senegalese is very impressed by the proposition on offer at Bayern.

"Mane is said to be very impressed by Hasan Salihamidzic's advertising for FC Bayern. The proposed overall concept of Munich and the exceptional position as a superstar in the Bundesliga seems to have convinced Mane,"

The rumours about Mane continue to gather pace and it does seem likely that he will depart Liverpool after a brilliant six-year spell at the club he helped to transform after joining them from Southampton in 2016 for a fee of £34million.

Until a deal is finalised, speculation about Mane and his potential replacement will continue over the coming days and weeks.

