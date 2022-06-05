Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool

There is a 90% chance that Sadio Mane will move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich according to a well known German journalist.

Sadio Mane

Over recent days since the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, there has been a number of reports suggesting that the 30-year-old was looking for a new challenge and that Bayern Munich were favourites to sign the player.

This is certainly the view of well-respected journalist Christian Falk who told BILD TV (via FCB Inside) that he thinks it's virtually a done deal.

"Mane will move 90 percent to Bayern Munich"

Falk went on to explain to the outlet that he has heard the Senegalese is very impressed by the proposition on offer at Bayern.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Mane is said to be very impressed by Hasan Salihamidzic's advertising for FC Bayern. The proposed overall concept of Munich and the exceptional position as a superstar in the Bundesliga seems to have convinced Mane,"

The rumours about Mane continue to gather pace and it does seem likely that he will depart Liverpool after a brilliant six-year spell at the club he helped to transform after joining them from Southampton in 2016 for a fee of £34million.

Until a deal is finalised, speculation about Mane and his potential replacement will continue over the coming days and weeks.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Gavi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Quotes

Aurelien Tchouameni Publicly Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Real Madrid Unwilling To Pay Monaco's Asking Price

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Reveal Serge Gnabry Transfer Stance Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

'Liverpool Is A Club I Respect A Lot' - Sadio Mane On His Future & Admiration For Reds Fans

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Liverpool - International Round-Up - Saturday, 4th June - Sadio Mane Hat-trick For Senegal Breaks Record

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Striker Christian Pulisic As Replacement For Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Christian Pulisic Naby Keita
Transfers

'Will Improve Tenfold Under Klopp' - Fans React To Liverpool Transfer Links To Chelsea & USMNT Player Christian Pulisic Amid Sadio Mane Exit Rumours

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Neco Williams
Match Coverage

Wales v Ukraine: How to Watch / Live Stream | FIFA World Cup 2022 Playoff | Watch Liverpool's Neco Williams & Gareth Bale Aiming For Qatar

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago