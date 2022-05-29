'Get In A New Number Nine' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Sadio Mane Has Decided To Leave

After reports broke suggesting Sadio Mane has decided to leave Liverpool, fans have taken to social media to post their reaction.

IMAGO / pressinphoto

In the build up to the Champions League final where Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, speculation was rife that the Senegalese could be on the move.

The news broken by Fabrizio Romano appears to confirm this may well be the case although there is no official confirmation as of yet.

Fans took to Twitter to post their thoughts on the reports.

'He will be downgrading to bayern'

'Knew from the start Diaz wasn’t depth but a replacement nothing new with FSG there. That’s why they had been desperate to not let spurs get him.'

'Thanks for the memorys sadio we wish you all the best'

'Go Bayern for £40m-£45m and get in a new number nine, who that will be interesting, Nkunku would be the dream but he ain’t leaving.'

'An absolute star on and off the pitch. Great human being who remembers his humble beginnings and hasn’t forgotten where he came from. His charity work is incredible. Respect Sadio Mane'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |