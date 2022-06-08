‘Get Son Instead’ - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Bid £85million For Darwin Nunez

After a report broke on Tuesday claiming Liverpool have bid £85million for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, fans have taken to Twitter to react.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

‘€100M for a player , Are you playing , this is Liverpool not PSG or Manchester City , Liverpool can’t splash that much on a player’

‘Good and bad if it’s true. Good thing is that we’ll have a striker who’s only gonna get better under Klopp. Bad is that that was our budget for the next two windows from FSG.’

‘It is mentioned before that Klopp & Linders monitor the Portugese League a lot. If this is real, that means they rate Nunez very highly, similar to Diaz. And who has better track record in making stars out of these young talents than our beloved gaffer?’

‘I doubt it. Or else they'd have tried signing Haaland as well. Don't think they're going to pay over the odds unless Klopp really thinks he's got another Mbappe or Haaland on his hands. Nunez is great, but is he that good?’

‘Get Son instead if we are willing to spend that much’

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |