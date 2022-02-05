Former Defender Urges Liverpool To Beat Manchester United And Chelsea In Getting West Ham's Declan Rice

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson believes his ex-club should prioritise West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer transfer window and get ahead of both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Declan Rice has had another sensational season so far, which has increased the speculation surrounding his future and move to a bigger club. His form hasn't gone unnoticed to the viewing public with many pundits, journalists and fans appreciating how good he has been.

IMAGO / PA Images

Both Manchester United and Chelsea have been heavily linked with the West Ham man in recent transfer windows, but are yet to make their moves. However, this year seems to be the year Rice will be looking to leave West Ham and both interested clubs look to act upon them.

Speaking to Squawka, Glen Johnson states that he thinks his former club Liverpool should make Declan Rice a top target in the Summer transfer window and turn him into a box to box player rather than an holding midfielder.

“I think he could be that anchor man that every top team has. Although I would sign him to sit in midfield, he's actually got a good engine and good legs as well so he can certainly get around the park.

"But I'd be signing him just to let him sit and be the triangle between the two center-halves and the triangle in front of him."

