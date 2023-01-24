Skip to main content
‘Good Chance’ Midfielder Leaves Liverpool in the Summer

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

‘Good Chance’ Midfielder Leaves Liverpool in the Summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed there is still 'nothing concrete' in contract discussions with Liverpool and the midfielder could well depart the side for free at the end of this season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Naby Keita arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2018 for a fee reported to be worth around £50million. Keita arrived on Merseyside with many fans having high expectations for the midfielder after impressive performances in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig ranking him amongst the best midfielders in the German Bundesliga.

Upon arrival at the side, the hype around the transfer grew further when former Liverpool captain and club legend Steven Gerrard personally handed the midfielder the number 8 shirt, which was previously worn by one of the greatest players the club has ever seen.

Since his arrival at the club, the move as a whole many would regard as a huge disappointment, with the midfielder only featuring a total of 125 times in all competitions with the midfielders Liverpool career persistently hampered by injuries, missing a total of 86 games since arriving at the side.

Liverpool Newcastle United St James’ Park Naby Keita Luis Diaz
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Keita's performances when fit could also be regarded as inconsistent. However, when the midfielder is fit and at it for the side, he is perhaps regarded as one of the best current midfielders with stand-out performances such as his role in the FA Cup semi-final victory against Manchester City last season

When asked about the current situation regarding the Guinea international in an interview with GiveMeSport, Romano said 'There is nothing advanced in terms of contract discussions between Liverpool and Naby Keita, with there still a good chance the midfielder leaves for nothing at the end of the season.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Liverpool to CASH IN on Mohammed Salah?

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Stefan Bajcetic
News

Stefan Bajcetic Set to Be Included in Spain U21 Squad

By Matty Orme
Federico Chiesa Juventus
Transfers

Liverpool ‘Identify’ Juventus’ Federico Chiesa As Mohamed Salah Replacement

By Damon Carr
imago1022581157h
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: John Barnes Has "No Doubts," Liverpool Stars Will Come Good

By Sam Jones
Frank Lampard
Match Coverage

Report: Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Manager

By Neil Andrew
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Report: Premier League Club To Return For Benfica Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

By Neil Andrew
Federico Chiesa Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Federico Chiesa As Mohamed Salah Replacement

By Neil Andrew
John w Henry
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Will Not Enter Transfer Market Again In January

By Chris Stonadge