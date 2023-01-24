‘Good Chance’ Midfielder Leaves Liverpool in the Summer

Naby Keita arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2018 for a fee reported to be worth around £50million. Keita arrived on Merseyside with many fans having high expectations for the midfielder after impressive performances in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig ranking him amongst the best midfielders in the German Bundesliga.

Upon arrival at the side, the hype around the transfer grew further when former Liverpool captain and club legend Steven Gerrard personally handed the midfielder the number 8 shirt, which was previously worn by one of the greatest players the club has ever seen.

Since his arrival at the club, the move as a whole many would regard as a huge disappointment, with the midfielder only featuring a total of 125 times in all competitions with the midfielders Liverpool career persistently hampered by injuries, missing a total of 86 games since arriving at the side.

IMAGO / PA Images

Keita's performances when fit could also be regarded as inconsistent. However, when the midfielder is fit and at it for the side, he is perhaps regarded as one of the best current midfielders with stand-out performances such as his role in the FA Cup semi-final victory against Manchester City last season

When asked about the current situation regarding the Guinea international in an interview with GiveMeSport, Romano said 'There is nothing advanced in terms of contract discussions between Liverpool and Naby Keita, with there still a good chance the midfielder leaves for nothing at the end of the season.'

