Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Got £100million For Grealish Then Signed An Upgrade' - Aston Villa Fans React To Philippe Coutinho Loan Deal

Aston Villa announced on Friday morning that they have agreed a deal with Barcelona to take Philippe Coutinho on loan until the end of the season and fans have been reacting on social media.

It had been widely speculated the player would leave Barcelona during this transfer window with his preference seemingly being to move to the Premier League.

Philippe Coutinho

The deal will be confirmed upon completion of his medical and after securing a work permit but it promises to be an exciting signing for Villa fans.

Villa have also confirmed that the deal will include an option to buy so it's possible we will see the Brazilian in the Premier League beyond the end of the season.

Fans took to Twitter to have their say:

'Gerrard pulling power is insane'

Read More

'Cracking signing. Got £100m for Grealish then signed an upgrade!'

'That’s gonna go sooooo under the radar, cos Barca wanted it to be an obligation just so they could get rid of him whereas we wanted it to be an option so if it goes well, we can exercise it if we want to, we aren’t forced to sign him if it wasn’t to go well, so that’s massive'

'WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU GO GO WHO NEEDS GREALISH WHEN YOUVE GOT COUTINHOO'

'Glad Barça managed to finally get him out but shame it's just six months, just hope he turns his game and attitude around so villa buy him.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

'Got £100million For Grealish Then Signed An Upgrade' - Aston Villa Fans React To Philippe Coutinho Loan Deal

1 minute ago
Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

Breaking: Barcelona & Aston Villa Agree Loan Deal For Philippe Coutinho, Option To Buy Included

19 minutes ago
Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Manchester United, Key Factor Will Influence Decision

2 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp Eyeing Up £60million Transfer Of Champions League Star

11 hours ago
Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

Report: Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho To Choose Between Liverpool And Aston Villa Tomorrow

12 hours ago
Philippe Coutinho
Non LFC

Report: Aston Villa Sign Philippe Coutinho On Loan From Barcelona

14 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not Planning on Sealing Transfer for FC Porto Star Luis Diaz this January

15 hours ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Report: Liverpool Told They Have To Play Shrewsbury In FA Cup Despite Covid Outbreak

15 hours ago