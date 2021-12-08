Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
'He Can Add Something Different' - Pundit On Rumoured Liverpool Transfer Target Juventus Striker Paulo Dybala

Author:

After Liverpool were linked with Juventus star Paulo Dybala, former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has been speaking about what he would add to the Reds.

The report that Liverpool had an interest in the 28 year old was broken by Italian publication Calciomercato.

Paulo Dybala

The player whose contract expires in June and will be available on a free transfer has scored 108 goals and assisted 46 times in 269 matches for the Old Lady.

'A Top Quality Player'

Kevin Campbell had no hesitation when he told Football Insider what Dybala could offer the Reds if the interest is confirmed.

“He’s a top quality player.

“He can add something different to that Liverpool squad. He’s able to operate in such tight spaces, so he’d be very well suited to the Premier League, for me.

“I think he would add another edge to that Liverpool side.

They would be able to play a different style when teams sit back, because they’ll have someone in their side who can really unlock defences and make things happen. Right now, they’re relying on the counter-attack.”

Author Verdict

Despite the obvious qualities that the player possesses it doesn't feel like a Liverpool type transfer primarily because of Dybala's age.

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team will be looking for younger options in attack therefore it's one to watch rather than one to expect to happen.

Paulo Dybala
