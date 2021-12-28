Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

'He Can Start Ahead Of Mane' - Fans React To Liverpool Target Allan Saint-Maximin's Performance Against Manchester United

Author:

After Allan Saint-Maximin's fine goal and performance against Manchester United on Monday, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to have their say about whether he would be a good fit for their club.

Over recent weeks and months, the Reds have been rumoured to be interested in a number of forwards with Saint-Maximin one of the players linked.

Liverpool will lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations next week and Saint-Maximin's performance had fans taking to Twitter to give their views as they hope for a January signing.

'He’s a proper klopp player for sure he works hard and he has talent for days!'

'He can start ahead of Mane , going to be too expensive for a bench warmer'

Read More

'He's Iwobi with few goals'

'He can improve his end product sure but it's not that what needs improving. It's his tendencies of overdoing things. His whole game is dependent on space & dribble. He rarely passes when he sees an open space. This kind of thing at this stage of his career is tough to train.'

'If he was at city he be worth 80 mil and raved about'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Allan Saint-Maximin
Transfers

'He Can Start Ahead Of Mane' - Fans React To Liverpool Target Allan Saint-Maximin's Performance Against Manchester United

2 minutes ago
Edinson Cavani
Non LFC

'Come Back Ole All Is Forgiven' - Fans React To Manchester United Draw With Newcastle

32 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen Adama Traore
Transfers

'He Could Be The Next Salah' - Pundit On Striker & Liverpool Transfer Target

1 hour ago
Virgil Van Dijk
Quotes

'He's Now Back To His Best' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Virgil Van Dijk

1 hour ago
Saint-Maximin
Non LFC

Watch Highlights: Manchester United Get Lucky Draw Against Newcastle United Despite Help From Referee Craig Pawson

13 hours ago
Edinson Cavani
Non LFC

Watch: Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

13 hours ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

13 hours ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

13 hours ago