'He Can Start Ahead Of Mane' - Fans React To Liverpool Target Allan Saint-Maximin's Performance Against Manchester United

After Allan Saint-Maximin's fine goal and performance against Manchester United on Monday, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to have their say about whether he would be a good fit for their club.

Over recent weeks and months, the Reds have been rumoured to be interested in a number of forwards with Saint-Maximin one of the players linked.

Liverpool will lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations next week and Saint-Maximin's performance had fans taking to Twitter to give their views as they hope for a January signing.

'He’s a proper klopp player for sure he works hard and he has talent for days!'

'He can start ahead of Mane , going to be too expensive for a bench warmer'

'He's Iwobi with few goals'

'He can improve his end product sure but it's not that what needs improving. It's his tendencies of overdoing things. His whole game is dependent on space & dribble. He rarely passes when he sees an open space. This kind of thing at this stage of his career is tough to train.'

'If he was at city he be worth 80 mil and raved about'

