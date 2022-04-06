Skip to main content
'He Could Be The Next Jordan Henderson' - Former Player On Premier League Midfielder & Liverpool Transfer Target

Former England international Kevin Phillips believes a current Premier League midfielder could be the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool.

The Reds skipper, 31, signed a new contract in the summer that will see him stay at Anfield for the next four years but whether he continues as a regular starter remains to be seen.

Jordan Henderson

Phillips told Football Insider that another England international, Declan Rice, would be the perfect replacement for Henderson.

Rice has been outstanding for West Ham this season and is on the radar of the Premier League's biggest clubs and Phillips is convinced the 23 year old could slot straight into Liverpool's midfield.

“100 per cent.

“He is almost that ready-made player for Liverpool. He could be the next Jordan Henderson. Rice reminds me so much of him.

“I’m not suggesting Henderson’s time is up, no way. What better player to replace him in the long-term than Declan Rice though.

Liverpool, West Ham, Declan Rice

“He could step into that Liverpool midfield with no problems whatsoever. He has a bit of everything and that aggression I love to see. He’d have no problem playing there.”

Whilst Rice would be appear to be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp and his team, the asking price rumoured to be £150million could prove to be a stumbling block in any move being made.

