'He Could Play For Them' - Pundit Shocked Liverpool & Manchester United Did Not Move For New Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma

Former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson has been speaking about the recent transfer of Yves Bissouma from Brighton to Tottenham.

Spurs announced the signing of the Mali international two weeks ago in a deal that could rise to £35million including add-ons.

In his column for sportskeeda, Merson admitted that Arsenal's north London rivals have got themselves a real player and is amazed other top six clubs did not make the move for the 25-year-old.

"This is an unbelievable coup for Spurs as Yves Bissouma could have played for any of the other top-six sides in the Premier League. He's better than Scott McTominay and Fred, I have no idea why Manchester United didn't go in for him!

"He runs the show, affects football matches right from the get-go and is an all-round midfielder with quite a bit of Premier League experience under his belt.

"No disrespect to Spurs, but why didn't some of the other teams look at him and consider making a move for him? I look at Liverpool's midfield and feel he could play for them, especially if someone like Fabinho we're to get injured.

"£25 million in this day and age - it's nothing. Spurs have nabbed an absolute bargain with Bissouma and he, in my opinion, has been the signing of the summer in the Premier League so far."

Author Verdict

Bissouma appeared to be the ideal replacement for Gini Wijnaldum when the Dutchman left the club a year ago but with Jurgen Klopp blessed with numbers in the centre of the park, it seems it would have taken a midfielder to leave before they re-entered the market.

