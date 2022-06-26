'He Is One Of The Best Players...I've Ever Played With' - High Praise From Thiago Alcantara For Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson
Midfielder Thiago Alcantara has spoken in glowing terms about his skipper at Liverpool, Jordan Henderson, in a recent interview.
The Spanish international who has been a prolific trophy winner in his career at club and international level was speaking on a new documentary produced by Nike Football called 'Jordan Henderson Is Never Done'.
The documentary focuses on Henderson's rise to Liverpool's on-field leader from his early days at Sunderland with interviews from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and England manager Gareth Southgate.
There are also interviews with many of Henderson's teammates including Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
As reported by The Kop Times, former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder, Thiago, claimed Henderson is one of the best he has ever played with.
“He (Henderson) is one of the best players, and midfield players, I’ve ever played with in my life. So, I’m proud to be part of his team, just happy to play alongside him.”
This is high praise indeed for the 32-year-old to be recognised by a teammate and player that has won virtually every honour the game has to offer and shows how highly regarded the Liverpool captain is.
