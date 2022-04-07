Skip to main content
'He Kept His Promise' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Fabio Carvalho Has Agreed Summer Transfer

After reports emerged suggesting that the Fabio Carvalho transfer from Fulham to Liverpool is done, fans have taken to social media to react.

Fabio Carvalho

It looked like the transfer was done in January but the deal fell through due to paperwork issues but as reported by Fabrizio Romano, it would appear a deal for the summer is now in place.

Carvalho recently made his debut for Portugal's under 21s and is tipped for the very top of the game and fans took to Twitter to react to the news.

'He kept his promise he would join us over other clubs'

'He'll be a great signing. Our scout team doing business again.' 

'They must think he's got something to offer going back after January failed, trust the club to make the right signings, can't think of any recent ones that haven't worked'

'Wow wow wow'

'That’s sorta expensive comparatively, considering we paid like 5m for Harvey with the tribunal?'

'Have no idea how this will turn out. It's low risk though. Is this another midfielder going ahead of Jones in the pecking order? I can see a Jones prem loan.'

