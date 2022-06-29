Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'He Reminds Me A Bit Of Fernando Torres' - Pundit On Rumoured Liverpool Transfer Target

Despite noises coming out of Anfield that Liverpool's summer transfer business in terms of incomings is complete, they continue to be linked with a whole host of players.

It's been a busy start to the summer transfer window for the Anfield hierarchy with Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay coming in and Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino all heading for pastures new.

Darwin Nunez

Over recent days, Liverpool have once again been linked with out of favour Chelsea striker Timo Werner, a player they appeared to be very interested in back in 2019, when he played for RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Gabby Agbonlahor admitted he cannot see the German international interesting the Reds this time around.

“I don’t think Timo Werner is an option for Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Yes, Firmino is not playing his best football and might leave but Timo Werner has shown at Chelsea he is short of confidence in front of goal.

“He reminds me a bit of Fernando Torres when he was at Chelsea and really struggled with the basics. He was such a good player at Liverpool but then a totally different player for Chelsea, it was like someone had taken his powers.

“Timo Werner looks like a different player to who Chelsea signed. I don’t think where Liverpool are, ahead of Chelsea in terms of squad quality, I don’t think they would want to sign a player who is not good enough for Chelsea.

“I don’t see that happening and I think they dodged a bullet when they were first interested in him.”

Author Verdict

Despite the previous interest in the player, it seems an unlikely move now that Liverpool have both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota who can play the role on the left of the attack, the position that Werner favours.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not Prepared To Loan Or Sell Talented Midfielder

By Neil Andrew20 minutes ago
Raphinha Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Reach £60million Agreement For Liverpool Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Mateusz Musialowski
Transfers

Report: Slask Wroclaw Approach Liverpool For Player Dubbed 'The Polish Messi'

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'Liverpool Would Be In Pole Position' - Former Player On Transfer Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

'Won Us More Cups Than Torres & Suarez' - Fans React As Takumi Minamino Departs Liverpool For Monaco

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool in Thailand
Match Coverage

LFC Pre-season: Liverpool faces Manchester United. The Premier League giants clash in Bangkok on 12th July at 2.00 pm UK kick-off time, details and team news

By Zubin Daver4 hours ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reject Opening Nottingham Forest Bid For Neco Williams

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Put Price Tag On Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago