'He Reminds Me A Bit Of Fernando Torres' - Pundit On Rumoured Liverpool Transfer Target

Despite noises coming out of Anfield that Liverpool's summer transfer business in terms of incomings is complete, they continue to be linked with a whole host of players.

It's been a busy start to the summer transfer window for the Anfield hierarchy with Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay coming in and Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino all heading for pastures new.

Over recent days, Liverpool have once again been linked with out of favour Chelsea striker Timo Werner, a player they appeared to be very interested in back in 2019, when he played for RB Leipzig.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Gabby Agbonlahor admitted he cannot see the German international interesting the Reds this time around.

“I don’t think Timo Werner is an option for Liverpool.

“Yes, Firmino is not playing his best football and might leave but Timo Werner has shown at Chelsea he is short of confidence in front of goal.

“He reminds me a bit of Fernando Torres when he was at Chelsea and really struggled with the basics. He was such a good player at Liverpool but then a totally different player for Chelsea, it was like someone had taken his powers.

“Timo Werner looks like a different player to who Chelsea signed. I don’t think where Liverpool are, ahead of Chelsea in terms of squad quality, I don’t think they would want to sign a player who is not good enough for Chelsea.

“I don’t see that happening and I think they dodged a bullet when they were first interested in him.”

Despite the previous interest in the player, it seems an unlikely move now that Liverpool have both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota who can play the role on the left of the attack, the position that Werner favours.

