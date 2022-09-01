Skip to main content

'He Reminds Me Of.....' - Lionel Messi On Liverpool Target Arthur Melo

Former teammate spoke highly of Brazilian who could be heading to Liverpool on loan.

Reports broke on Thursday morning claiming that Liverpool are trying to agree to a season long-deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo

The Reds have been dealing with an early season injury crisis that has seen Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all missing and limiting the options of manager Jurgen Klopp.

That situation appeared to worsen last night when the 55-year-old told the media that skipper Jordan Henderson had picked up a hamstring injury in Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

It looks like the Anfield hierarchy have reacted with haste today however with Sky Sport international reporter Gianluca Di Marzio claiming that the 26-year-old is due to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Liverpool being completed.

The talented Brazilian international has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Juventus since his move from Barcelona in the summer of 2020 where he was a teammate of Lionel Messi.

He does appear to have the required attributes to play in a Liverpool midfield under Klopp and the Argentine when speaking back in 2018 (via HITC) paid his former teammate the highest possible praise.

“Arthur surprised me. He really reminds me of Xavi’s style.”

Xavi Barcelona

If Messi is correct, Reds fans could be in for a treat if a deal is completed before the deadline at 11pm BST.

