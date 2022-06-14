'He Seems To Have More Control Over Transfers' - Pundit On Jurgen Klopp's Pursuit Of 'Brilliant' Darwin Nunez

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been discussing the imminent signing of Darwin Nunez for Liverpool from Benfica in a recent interview.

The 22-year-old is undergoing his medical after the two clubs agreed on a deal that could rise to £85million and the transfer should be confirmed within the next day or so providing there are no last-minute hitches.

With Nunez coming in, Robinson told Football Insider it looks like Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has the ultimate say as to who does and doesn't come through the doors at Anfield.

“This is one that Jurgen Klopp has pushed for.

“He seems to have more control over transfers right now. Nunez is clearly a player that he likes.

“It is obvious that the door is now open for (Sadio) Mane to move on. I’m not sure they would have allowed Mane to leave until a replacement was signed."

Robinson also went on to say that he thinks it's exciting times ahead for Liverpool with the club having transitioned to a new-look front line.

“Nunez is clearly a player Klopp admires. It is exciting times for Liverpool.

“The front three was seen as untouchable for so long but now they have Jota, Diaz, and Nunez. That is really exciting.

“I think he will be a brilliant signing for them. He will make them stronger and better which is almost unthinkable when you look at the squad they have already got.”

