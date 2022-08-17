'He Was Definitely On Liverpool's Radar' - Journalist On Probable Matheus Nunes Move To Wolves

As Matheus Nunes prepares to sign for Wolves, according to reports, a journalist has claimed that Liverpool were in the race for the midfielder.

The Reds had been linked with the 23-year-old after suffering multiple injuries to midfield players at the club over recent weeks.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was resolute throughout, however, that they would not make a signing unless it was right for both the short and long term.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast (via HITC), journalist Graeme Bailey discussed the likely move of the Portuguese international to Wolves but confirmed Liverpool were definitely interested at one point.

“At this point Nunes is coming in. It’s an interesting way in which it has panned out. They tried back in June and the player wasn’t keen, he had Liverpool and City who had a good look at him. He turned down West Ham, and he’s a very good player this boy. He’s a real top-drawer player, and it’s a club-record deal at £42m.

“To get a player of Nunes’ quality, I can confirm that he was definitely on Liverpool’s radar, but whether they wanted to spend this sort of money, we know that they don’t tend to do that sort of thing at the end of a window.”

Two disappointing results have not helped back Liverpool and Klopp's reluctance to bring in a midfield player this summer, but it now does look like fans will have to wait another 12 months, or at least until January, to see the re-build of that area of the squad commence.

