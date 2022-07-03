Skip to main content

'He Will Be Our Best Player Eventually' - Liverpool Fans Excited By Fabio Carvalho Transfer

Liverpool fans are clearly excited by the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and have shown their delight on social media.

The 19-year-old was unveiled officially as a Liverpool player on Sunday at the AXA Training Centre ahead of pre-season training starting on Monday.

It had looked as though the Portugal under-21 international would sign for Liverpool in January before being loaned back to Fulham but the deal ran out of time due to paperwork issues.

All parties were keen to see the deal done however for the summer and there was always an air of confidence that Carvalho would become a Red.

Supporters are clearly excited by the signing of the young attacking midfielder and they took to Twitter to post their reaction to the news.

'Welcome to the most decorated & the greatest English club ever Welcome to Anfield our new no.28 Fabio Carvalho #YNWA'

'Summer Holiday done . Summer transfer business Ready for Pre-season - let’s go'

'So underrated signing...this kid is gonna take the Taki squad position by storm'

'He actually reminds me very much of Bernardo Silva, the way he moves, close control, low centre of gravity. I see him eventually becoming our Bernardo Silva in the 8 if we persist with 433 or slotting in, in the 10 in a 4231.'

'The most excited I have been about a signing in a long long time. He will be our best player eventually.'

Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

