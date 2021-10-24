'He Would Benefit From Transfer' - Brazil And Barcelona Legend Rivaldo On Liverpool Transfer Target Raphinha

Brazil and Barcelona legend Rivaldo has spoken recently on Leeds United's Raphinha, airing his views on the players form for the national team and the recent links to Liverpool.

Raphinha enjoyed a very good first season in the Premier League after signing from French club Rennes and is now performing in the same vein for Brazil.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the former Barcelona player was speaking to Betfair when he said a move to the Reds would be good for the 24 year old.

A Move To Liverpool Would Benefit Raphinha And Brazil

"Raphinha performed well on his debut for Brazil, but he was already shining in the Premier League with Leeds United and there are rumours of interest from Liverpool,"

"If he were to make the move, he may not be a regular starter, but I'm sure it would be a big step in his career."

"It would allow him to compete for titles and play in the Champions League which could be crucial for more call ups into the Brazilian national team."

"He has the quality to play for a bigger club. He is playing excellent football and a player always wants more and stronger challenges, so he would benefit from a transfer."

LFCTR Verdict

The form of Raphinha for club and country has a lot of clubs interested in signing the player.

There is no doubt the player would fit perfectly into the Liverpool team and the interest would appear to be real.

As always however, as the player is already plying his trade in the Premier League, any deal could prove expensive.

