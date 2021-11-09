Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
'He Would Fit Perfectly' - Ex England Player On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Of Borussia Dortmund

Author:

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about why he feels Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund would 'fit perfectly' at Liverpool.

The 18 year old has been linked with the Reds and their interest was confirmed recently by Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Jude Bellingham

Robinson On Why Bellingham And Liverpool Are Made For Each Other

Robinson was speaking to Football Insider about why he thinks Bellingham would be perfect for Liverpool.

“He is already a top-class player at 18.” 

“He’s going to be better than Sancho coming out of the Bundesliga as well."

“The way that Liverpool play, he could fit perfectly into their system. The way Klopp plays and what he asks of his players, it would be a great fit."

“Bellingham could play in that front three or he could play in behind that front three."

“I have been so impressed with him this season. He is direct, he is not afraid to run at defenders and he also has great game management. You can tell he is knowledgeable about the game. He knows the right time to pass the ball."

“The way that Liverpool play, he would fit perfectly into that team."

