‘Hear Been Talks' Between Liverpool & Khephren Thuram & Kouadio Kone - Football Correspondent, Caicedo Still An Option For Reds

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are being linked with a move for two of Europe's most promising young midfielders according to a report.

According to Jacque Talbot of the Football Transfers website, there have 'been talks' between Liverpool and two of Europe's top midfield prospects.

Under par performances from the options currently available to Jurgen Klopp have seen the Reds linked with a whole host of midfield players over recent weeks as they look to re-build that area of their squad.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner out of contract at the end of the season, and Arthur Melo expected to return to Juventus, Liverpool are being credited with an interest in the likes of Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo, Sofyan Amrabat, Joao Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, and Teun Koopmeiners.

Thuram & Kone

Football correspondent Talbot has now added two names to that list suggesting that there have been talks between Liverpool and Khephran Thuram of Nice, and Kouadio Kone of Borussia Moenchengladbach.

That is in response to his claims that Atalanta are in no mood to sell Dutch international Koopmeiners during this transfer window with the Serie A club still chasing a Europa place.

Fabrizio Romano had reported a few days back that Liverpool along with Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, and PSG were following the progress of Kone but he is not expected to move until the summer.

There has been little mention of Thuram so far from journalists but he is well known for the potential he possesses and has already been capped 14 times for France under-21s.

Reports on Sunday had suggested that Liverpool were out of the race for Caicedo with him not in their top three midfield targets, handing Chelsea the opportunity to try and sign him.

According to Talbot however, Caicedo remains an option for Liverpool but the Blues are said to be ‘drawing in on that one’.

