'He'd Pick Liverpool Over (Manchester) United - Former Red On Transfer Chase For Benfica's Darwin Nunez

Former Liverpool and England right-back Glen Johnson has given his verdict on the transfer chase for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Reliable journalist Paul Joyce reported on Sunday that Liverpool are interested in the 22-year-old, although will not take part in a bidding war with the likes of Manchester United for his services.

Darwin Nunez

Speaking in his column on bettingodds.com, Johnson thinks if it comes to a choice between the northwest rivals, the Uruguayan will opt for Liverpool,

“You’d think Núñez would head to Anfield if it’s between Liverpool and Manchester United. As we know, Manchester United don’t have the same pulling power they once did. 

"There was a time when Manchester United came calling then the answer was ‘yes’. That’s not the case at the moment, so if Liverpool and Manchester United are going head to head for him then I’m sure he’d pick Liverpool over United."

Johnson also went on to say that Liverpool may have to change their strategy when it comes to transfers if they want to stay at the top of the game.

“If Liverpool are to pay the £100 million that Benfica supposedly want for him, then that’s against their structure and the way they do business, but that’s the way the game is going. If they don’t start opening up to that, then others will capitalise on that.

"I do like the way Liverpool do their business, but they need to be a bit flexible with it because the other big guns will be willing to pay it, whether it’s against their protocols or not.”

