'He’s A Lovely Guy, Very Laid Back' - Liverpool Linked Leandro Paredes On Former Teammate

According to reports in Italy Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Liverpool this summer following the Reds injury woes.

A lot has been said in recent weeks of the Reds injury list and lack of options in midfield, with plenty of fans and pundits urging the club's hierarchy to dive into the transfer Market for a quick fix.

Despite players such as Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Brighton's Moises Caicedo being mentioned, Liverpool may already have the ideal reinforcement in Paredes.

The 28-year-old Argentinian is reportedly close to former AS Roma teammate Mohamed Salah and as reported in the Echo had lots of kind words to say about the Egyptian in the past.

“He’s a lovely guy, very laid back. He’s very quiet – he speaks less than me! As a player, we all know how important he is for us and we need to make the most of him,” Paredes told AS Roma in back in 2017.

“He’s possibly the player I look to find more than any other, because he’s always looking to get in behind the defenders. It means I can play it to him first time. I pass to him a lot.

"I know the kind of movement he makes and he knows when I’m going to play it over the top and when I’m going to look to get it into his feet. That said, even if he starts running late he usually gets there – he’s so quick!”

It is said Paris Saint-German would be willing to sell Paredes for a rumoured price tag of around €30 million which in todays world would be seen as a bargain by many.

