'He's Better Than Kylian Mbappe' - Barcelona President Joan Laporta On 24 Year Old Liverpool Target

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been giving his views on a Liverpool transfer target who he believes is better than Kylian Mbappe but is out of contract at the end of the season.

The player in question is Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele who has endured an injury ravaged spell at the Nou Camp.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a big fan of the France international and Liverpool have been linked with preparing a big offer for him.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Laporta was speaking to Catalan channel TV3.cat when he made a remarkable claim about the 24 year old.

Better Than Mbappe

The Barcelona president said he is keen for the player to stay and believes that he is a better player than PSG's Mbappe, who has been strongly linked with Barca's rivals Real Madrid.

“I like Ousmane Dembélé, for me it’s clear: he’s better than Kylian Mbappé. He wants to stay and we want him to stay here”

Laporta who appears to be worried by offers that Dembele may receive went on to say that he is keen to show the player than any proposal should not be just about money.

“It’s about his agents bringing proposals to the player, we want to show him it’s not just about money."

Author Verdict

It's difficult to see Liverpool shelling out a huge package on the player with his recent injury issues.

Whilst a lot of his attributes would suit the style of Klopp's team, it seems unlikely and I would expect him to extend his current deal at the Nou Camp.

