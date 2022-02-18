Skip to main content
'He's For Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester' - Serie A Player Who Is 'King Of The Stats' Linked With Premier League Clubs

Former Serie A and Torino defender Ezio Rossi believes a current Granata player is a perfect fit for big Premier League clubs Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

The 59 year old was speaking in an interview ahead of the Turin derby on Friday evening between Juventus and Torino.

As reported by Sport Witness, Rossi told TuttoJuve that Torino defender Gleison Bremer should be playing for one of the Premier League giants in future.

Gleison Bremer

Brazilian defender Bremer has been nicknamed the 'king of the stats' after he led the way in clearances, blocks and interceptions for Torino where he has impressed again this season.

The 24 year old has been linked with Liverpool and some of their Premier League rivals over recent months and there has also been interest from Serie A clubs.

Rossi was clear in his view though that Juventus should not be the future destination for Bremer and he should look to move to the Premier League or Inter Milan.

Read More

“Bremer is not for Juve; he’s for Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester, Inter!"

Author Verdict

It's possible that should Joe Gomez move on in the summer due to lack of game time that Jurgen Klopp will be looking for another central defender to compete with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

The England international has struggled for starts since returning from a serious knee injury and whilst Liverpool will want to retain the player, much will depend on his willingness to stay as a backup in a World Cup year.

Should Gomez move on, then Bremer could well be one of the names under consideration by Liverpool.

