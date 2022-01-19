'He's Onto Bigger And Better Things' - Pundit On Liverpool Transfer Target Raphinha As Leeds Continue Contract Talks

A former player and pundit has claimed he doesn't think it makes sense for Liverpool target Raphinha to sign a new contract at Leeds United.

After a brilliant first season in the Premier League after signing from Ligue 1 side Rennes, the Brazilian has continued to attract admirers during the new campaign.

Despite a disappointing first half of the season from Marcelo Bielsa's team, Raphinha has been a shining light scoring eight goals and assisting twice in 18 Premier League matches.

Phil Haye of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Leeds are increasingly confident of finalising a new contract with the 25 year old.

Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider however that it makes no sense for Raphinha to sign a new deal at the Elland Road club when he could be playing Champions League football

“I look at Raphinha and he knows he could be playing Champions League football tomorrow, he’s that good.

“It doesn’t make sense for him and his agent to sign on for Leeds, to be honest. He’s onto bigger and better things than Leeds can offer him.”

Raphinha has been linked with Liverpool for a while now but should he sign a new deal, it could have implications in respect of the transfer fee they would have to pay, pricing him out of a move to Anfield.

