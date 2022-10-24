Skip to main content
Heung-Min Son Looking To Leave Tottenham With Liverpool, Real Madrid And PSG Among Clubs Alerted

IMAGO / Sportimage

Heung-Min Son Looking To Leave Tottenham With Liverpool, Real Madrid And PSG Among Clubs Alerted

Tottenham star Heung-Min Son is preparing to take the next step in his career with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid interested in the South Korean forward.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

World-class players proven in the hardest league in the world don't come available often, so when one does, expect many top clubs around Europe to be in for them. 

Next summer transfer window will see the biggest clubs around the continent searching for a forward player, with one player, in particular, being on everyone's lists. 

Sadio Mane

Heung-Min Son has performed at an exceptional level since signing for Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen. 

Alongside Harry Kane, the winger has created one of the best duos the Premier League has ever seen. unfortunately for the London club, the inability to win trophies is making it harder to keep their star players any longer. 

Leaving Tottenham

According to SPORT1, the South Korean superstar is 'preparing' for the next step in his career. 

Liverpool are among many top European clubs interested in Heung-Min Son but it is reportedly Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti that are huge fans of Tottenham's key player. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Son, 30, is coming toward the end of his career and his next transfer will certainly be his last big move. 

Tottenham Hotspur Heung-min Son

After lighting up the Premier League for the last seven years, he more than deserves to be on a side that is fighting for titles and trophies. 

Where will Heung-Min Son be next season, and will Tottenham be able to replace him?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liam Gallagher
News

Manchester City Fan, Oasis's Liam Gallagher Takes Shot At Liverpool FC

By Justin Foster
Barry Lewtas
Quotes

Liverpool U21s Boss Barry Lewtas on Calvin Ramsay, Ben Doak & Recent Derby Win

By Alex Caddick
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance Revealed Amid Liverpool & Real Madrid Interest

By Neil Andrew
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfielder's Contract Situation Monitored By Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Alisson Liverpool
News

Three Post World Cup Premier League Matches Rescheduled For Liverpool FC

By Justin Foster
Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
Match Coverage

UEFA Champions League Group A: What Do Liverpool Need To Qualify For The Round Of 16?

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfers

Liverpool Prepare January Transfer Move For Two Borussia Dortmund Stars

By Owen Cummings
Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Fixtures & Results - 25th to 26th October

By Neil Andrew