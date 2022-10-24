Heung-Min Son Looking To Leave Tottenham With Liverpool, Real Madrid And PSG Among Clubs Alerted

World-class players proven in the hardest league in the world don't come available often, so when one does, expect many top clubs around Europe to be in for them.

Next summer transfer window will see the biggest clubs around the continent searching for a forward player, with one player, in particular, being on everyone's lists.

Heung-Min Son has performed at an exceptional level since signing for Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen.

Alongside Harry Kane, the winger has created one of the best duos the Premier League has ever seen. unfortunately for the London club, the inability to win trophies is making it harder to keep their star players any longer.

Leaving Tottenham

According to SPORT1, the South Korean superstar is 'preparing' for the next step in his career.

Liverpool are among many top European clubs interested in Heung-Min Son but it is reportedly Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti that are huge fans of Tottenham's key player.

Son, 30, is coming toward the end of his career and his next transfer will certainly be his last big move.

After lighting up the Premier League for the last seven years, he more than deserves to be on a side that is fighting for titles and trophies.

Where will Heung-Min Son be next season, and will Tottenham be able to replace him?

