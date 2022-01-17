'High On The List Of Replacements - Former Player On Liverpool & Aston Villa Target Yves Bissouma

A former Liverpool and England player believes that Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma would be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Last week, a report from The Athletic suggested that Aston Villa were also interested in the player and Brighton may be willing to part with the Mali international in January but only for a fee of £50million.

With Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara now the wrong side of 30, Glen Johnson told bettingodds.com he thinks 25 year old Bissouma would be a good addition for Liverpool.

“I’m a fan of his. I think he’s a good, energetic player. He’s one of those types of players that all the top teams need, that sort of energetic holding midfielder.

"I think he’s been really good for Brighton and I’m not surprised that Liverpool fancy a player like him.

"If some of the players in that position are going towards the exit door at Anfield then I’m sure Bissouma will be high on the list of replacements.”

Author Verdict

A player with Premier League experience like Bissouma will be highlight sought after by top six clubs.

Liverpool are in need of refreshing their midfield options and are yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum who left last summer.

If they are to make their move however, it seems more likely to happen once the season ends when the price may have dropped and doesn't carry a January transfer window premium.

