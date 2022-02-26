'Him Leaving Is Nailed On' - Former Player Convinced Liverpool Striker Will Leave Club

A former player and Scotland international is convinced that a Liverpool striker will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Reds remain in contention on four fronts and have their first opportunity to win silverware on Sunday when they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Liverpool's forward options were bolstered in the January transfer window when they signed Luis Diaz for a reported fee of €45million plus add ons.

IMAGO / PA Images

Frank McAvennie was speaking to Football Insider in a recent interview when he explained that he thinks that the curtain will be brought down on the legendary Liverpool career of Divock Origi at the end of the season.

The Belgian international is out of contract in the summer and it looks as though he will not reach the number of games required to automatically trigger an extension.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Former West Ham forward McAvennie believes the 26 year old will be moving on due to the number of players ahead of him in the pecking order.

“He will be off in the summer, I’m certain, 100%. There are five very good players ahead of him.

“He’s nowhere near good enough as the likes of Salah and Mane. I thought he would go on deadline day.

“Him leaving is nailed on. They don’t need him and he must be in demand. He’s a proven goalscorer at this level.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

McAvennie went on to say that clubs in the bottom half of the Premier League could benefit from signing a player of Origi's quality.

“Bottom half clubs could do a lot worse. I rate him, he pops up with goals but he’s just not good enough for where Liverpool are.

“He always does a job so he will end up at a good club but there is no way he is still at Liverpool next season."

The future of Origi is one of a number of unresolved matters amongst Liverpool's forwards with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane all out of contract in less than 18 months.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook