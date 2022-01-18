'How Long Are Liverpool Going To Wait?' - Garth Crooks On Southampton Skipper James Ward-Prowse

After Southampton's 3-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Garth Crooks couldn't help but express his surprise at Liverpool's hesitancy to make a move for James Ward-Prowse.

Diogo Jota shields the ball from James Ward-Prowse. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Crooks said:

"Ward-Prowse would fit like a glove.

"How long are Liverpool going to wait to buy Ward-Prowse?"

The midfielder has been at Southampton since the age of eight. Making his debut at 16, he has since accumulated the most first-team appearances of any academy graduate at the club, 356.

The Englishman's success can be attributed to his work-rate and all-round solidity in the midfield.

Being able to play in both a two-man pivot or on the right-hand side of a three has allowed him to adapt through the reigns of seven different managers.

Such adaptability, coupled with gifted technical ability, has made Ward-Prowse the focal point of Ralph Hassenhüttl's midfield.

Direct ball progression and aggressive pressing allow Southampton to attack with speed on the break, the midfielder offers both.

All does seem to point to Ward-Prowse fitting Jurgen Klopp's dynamic, dogged, and determined Liverpool side.

James Ward-Prowse finds the net from a set-piece against Newcastle. 06/02/2021. IMAGO / PA Images

During the loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton's number eight scored yet another pearler of a free-kick.

This has become a staple of the Englishman's game and each scored is often followed by a flurry of transfer rumours.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold's ability to deliver from dead balls has kept him in and around the top of the assist charts since Jurgen Klopp introduced him to the squad.

Currently on ten assists and leading the league, it's safe to say that department is covered at Anfield.

Crooks also said: "They allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer and are struggling in that midfield department."

While the Reds' midfield has had dips in form this season, the impending returns of Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, and a fully-fit Curtis Jones suggest Klopp may look to strengthen in other departments.

Author's Verdict

Personally, the 27-year-old may be slightly too old for the Reds who tend to profile younger players with potential for growth.

This, coupled with rumours linking Liverpool with a host of talent around Europe, as per The Athletic, would suggest that the Southampton talisman is not quite as high up on Liverpool's radar as Crooks suggests.

What do you think Reds?

