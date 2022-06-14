Skip to main content
'How May I Assist You?' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Posts Funny Twitter Message As Liverpool Confirm Signing Of Darwin Nunez From Benfica

After Liverpool confirmed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold took to Twitter to post a funny message reacting to the news.

Uruguayan Nunez was confirmed as a Liverpool player on Tuesday after undergoing a medical at the AXA Training Centre before signing a long-term contract with the club.

The 22-year-old could become Liverpool's record signing with a deal that could cost a total of £85million.

This is broken down into an upfront payment of £64million with £21.3million also available to Benfica in add-ons based on appearances and performance-related bonuses.

The previous club record transfer fee was paid for talisman Virgil van Dijk when he signed for £75million from Southampton in 2018.

There are still some formalities to complete in respect of a work permit and international clearance but these are not expected to be a problem.

Nunez will line up in the number 27 shirt for Liverpool, a number previously made famous by fan favourite Divock Origi.

Reds fans will be excited about the possibility of Nunez linking up with Alexander-Arnold and the England man took to Twitter to welcome his new teammate with a funny message:

'Welcome to Liverpool! @Darwinn99 How may I assist you?'

