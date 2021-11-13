Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
How Much Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Would Cost Liverpool In A Crazy Return To Anfield

Author:

Manchester City have set their asking price for former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling, amidst alleged interest from all of Europe's top sides.

Pep Guardiola has favoured a much more methodical, structured style of play this season which favours Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne more than Sterling, who is more of a counter-attacking, fast, wide player.

The Spaniard has been rigid with these tactics which leave Sterling, the second highest scorer in the club's history, out in the cold.

Pep Guardiola Mike Dean Jurgen Klopp

As they did with Leroy Sane, City will continue a dialogue with Sterling’s representatives to cover every possibility but sources have told Metro that the club will use him as a guideline in their valuation of Sterling.

While City will listen to offers for Sterling in January and could therefore charge more, they’re more likely to receive bids in the summer when Sterling will have 12 months to run on his contract. At which point City will listen to bids in the region of £45m-£50m, the same value as they bought Sterling in for in 2015.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Raheem Sterling of Liverpool celebrates scoring the opening goal with Manager Brendan Rodgers of Liverpool during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road on April 20, 2014 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Barcelona are the main admirers, but why would anyone rule out a return to Anfield with a point to prove?

He ticks the English quota, he can play anywhere across the front three and is a proven top-level talent at 26.

Should Liverpool resign Sterling?

