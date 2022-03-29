'I Can't Say' - Barcelona Chairman Laporta Refuses To Rule Out Moves For Salah & Lewandowski

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has refused to rule out moves for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in a recent interview.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Laporta told RAC1 that he believes top players are wanting to join Barcelona but refused to divulge whether they were already in talks for Salah and Lewandowski.

Laporta went on to say he wouldn't clarify the situation to ensure that he does not hamper any negotiations that might take place.

'Barça president Laporta about Salah and Robert Lewandowski: "Top players want to join Barça, that's clear", he told RAC1 #FCB "I can't say if we're in talks for Lewandowski and Salah or not - or into the club they'll tell me that I'm creating problems in the negotiations".'

Egyptian Salah is out of contact in just under 15 months and recent reports suggest that talks have stalled over extending his current deal.

Lewandowski has the same contract expiry as Salah and there have been reports suggesting that he could move in the summer.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich will be keen to secure both Salah and Lewandowski on extended deals as it will be very difficult to find like for like replacements at the same level.

Should either player be made available for transfer, Barcelona will no doubt be one of many potential suitors.

