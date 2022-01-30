'I Could Not Be Happier' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Liverpool Signing Luis Diaz From Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained his delight at the news that the club have signed Luis Diaz from Porto on a long-term contract.

The club announced via their social media channels on Sunday that the deal was done subject to international clearance and the successful granting of a work permit.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained how happy he is to have signed a player they have been tracking for a long time.

“I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool.”

“I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis.

“He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.

“We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally.

"He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skillful team player who has always the goal in mind."

The German admitted that the two matches played against Porto in the Champions League this season had a bearing on the decision and he also had some words of praise for the Primeira Liga club.

“This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.

“We know Porto is an outstanding club who nurture players in the best possible way and provide a brilliant football education. They are a class club and, I have to say, have been tough negotiators.

