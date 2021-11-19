'I Could See Him Handing In A Transfer Request' - Former Player Talks Thiago Links To Xavi's Barcelona

After it was claimed that Xavi wants to take Liverpool midfielder Thiago back to Barcelona, a former Everton player has been speaking about the transfer links and why he thinks the 30 year old may be interested in the move.

The former midfield legend for the Catalan club has just re-signed Dani Alves and wants to get more players with the Barcelona DNA into his squad.

Thiago, who joined Barcelona as a 14 year old and made 100 appearances obviously fits that bill and is said to be open to the move.

Sipa USA

'Barcelona Is His Club' - Campbell

Speaking to Football Insider, former player turned pundit Kevin Campbell says he is not surprised by the links and can understand why the player would be tempted by a move.

“Obviously, Barcelona is his club.

“If the legend that is Xavi wants you back to be his dictator, it is hard to turn down.

“I could see him handing in a transfer request if a concrete move is made. It is the lure of your boyhood club. It is such a big draw.

“He’s a top player so it’s of no surprise to hear Barcelona are interested in him.

“Liverpool are in a strong position though as he still has a few years left on his contract.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook