Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'I Could See Him Handing In A Transfer Request' - Former Player Talks Thiago Links To Xavi's Barcelona

Author:

After it was claimed that Xavi wants to take Liverpool midfielder Thiago back to Barcelona, a former Everton player has been speaking about the transfer links and why he thinks the 30 year old may be interested in the move.

The former midfield legend for the Catalan club has just re-signed Dani Alves and wants to get more players with the Barcelona DNA into his squad.

Thiago, who joined Barcelona as a 14 year old and made 100 appearances obviously fits that bill and is said to be open to the move.

Thiago Liverpool

'Barcelona Is His Club' - Campbell

Speaking to Football Insider, former player turned pundit Kevin Campbell says he is not surprised by the links and can understand why the player would be tempted by a move.

“Obviously, Barcelona is his club.

“If the legend that is Xavi wants you back to be his dictator, it is hard to turn down.

Read More

“I could see him handing in a transfer request if a concrete move is made. It is the lure of your boyhood club. It is such a big draw.

“He’s a top player so it’s of no surprise to hear Barcelona are interested in him.

“Liverpool are in a strong position though as he still has a few years left on his contract.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Xavi Thiago Andres Iniesta an
Transfers

'I Could See Him Handing In A Transfer Request' - Former Player Talks Thiago Links To Xavi's Barcelona

3 minutes ago
Fabinho Lionel Messi
Match Coverage

Watch: Media Rave About Liverpool's Fabinho's Performance For Brazil As He 'Nullified' PSG's And Argentina's Lionel Messi

33 minutes ago
Andy Robertson
News

Official: Jurgen Klopp Update on Liverpool Injuries - Mane, Henderson, Milner, Gomez, Keita, Robertson

46 minutes ago
Nicolas Otamendi
Articles

Watch: Liverpool Target Raphinha Elbowed By Nicolas Otamendi In Argentina Brazil Clash

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Liverpool Setting Up A Bumper Contract For France And PSG Star Kylian Mbappe As They Look To Beat Real Madrid For His Signature

10 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

'A Sign Salah Is On His Way Out' - Former Player On The Liverpool Striker And Raphinha Interest

11 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

Mohamed Salah Donates Liverpool Shirt Worn In 5-0 Win Against Manchester United To Animal Charity In Egypt

11 hours ago
Declan Rice
Interviews

TalkSPORT Pundit Glen Hoddle Believes West Ham's Declan Rice Is The Best In The League Rather Than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

12 hours ago