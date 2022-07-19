Skip to main content

'I Do Think He Has To Move On' - Pundit Tips Liverpool Defender For Transfer

A former Scotland international has urged a Liverpool defender to leave the Merseyside club this summer.

After a flurry of activity earlier in the window which saw them sign Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay, the focus has now very much switched to outgoings as Jurgen Klopp looks to trim his squad ahead of the new season.

Darwin Nunez

In an interview with Football Insider, Alan Hutton explained that he thinks the time is right for Nathaniel Phillips to leave Liverpool with the central defender unlikely to get many first-team opportunities.

I don’t think you close any doors as a footballer. I think we’ve seen, over recent years, the amount of talented youngsters that went abroad and really flourished and then maybe came back or stayed where they are.

It’s a good opportunity to try different things but it depends what you are like as a person. Some people are home birds, they want to stay in their home country where their family are, where they feel safe.

I do think he has to move on, I don’t really see him breaking into the Liverpool first team, he’s way down the pecking order at this moment in time.

So he’ll want to play football and he’ll be assessing his options.

Nat Phillips

After impressing on loan at Bournemouth during the second half of last season, there is no shortage of potential suitors for the 25-year-old.

The main question remains therefore whether he leaves on a permanent deal or the Anfield hierarchy opt for another loan move so they retain him as an option for the future.

