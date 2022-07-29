'I Don't Know Why' - Pundit On Reports Roberto Firmino Could Leave Liverpool For Juventus

A former Scotland international has been discussing Juventus links to Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino in a recent interview.

The Serie A club have been reported as having an interest in the 30-year-old, who has just entered the final year of his contract at Liverpool.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

In an interview with Football Insider, former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie said unless Firmino wants to leave, he cannot see a move happening.

“I think Liverpool would want to keep him. Whether he wants to stay or go is another question.

“I think Jurgen Klopp would want to keep him because he’s been a go-to player for many seasons now. He’s been brilliant for Jurgen so I would think he would want to keep him.

“Getting rid of Sadio Mane and other players going out the door and Diogo Jota getting injured. Unless an offer came in and Firmino wanted to go, I don’t know why they would let him leave."

McAvennie also cast doubt as to whether the Brazilian would be interested in a move considering the fact it looks likely Liverpool will challenge for the biggest trophies once again.

“Why would you want to go somewhere when you’re at a club that’s going to be challenging on all fronts? They’re going to push Man City and they’re going to challenge for the Champions League so why would you want to go somewhere else?“

As Liverpool approach the new season, a transfer for Firmino would cause more upheaval in the forward positions and at this stage of the window, it would be a big surprise were Klopp to agree to a sale.

