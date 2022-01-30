'I Don't See A Future' - Former Player Thinks Liverpool Defender Should Make Transfer Move To Newcastle

Former Newcastle United player Jose Enrique has been speaking on Instagram and has backed the North East club to do business with another of his old clubs, Liverpool before the transfer window closes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The former Spanish under 21 international believes that a deal for Reds' central defender Nat Phillips would suit the interest of both of his former clubs.

Phillips helped Jurgen Klopp's team to a third-placed finish last season during an injury crisis at the club but has had limited game time during this campaign.

It is felt that as a result of his contribution in securing a Champions League spot, he should be allowed to move on to further his career and it is thought the hierarchy at Liverpool are looking for £12-15million for his services.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With Phillips currently number five in the pecking order, Enrique can't see any reason why a deal should not be on the cards.

“I think Nat Phillips if Newcastle want him, I think it would be a good deal for both clubs.

“I am not saying this because I am a former Newcastle player as well. I think it would be a good move for him and move to a club where he is going to play.

“They are trying to grow. They are trying to stay in the Premier League. But they are trying to achieve better goals in the future.

“If Liverpool can get good money for him, then I think it’s the best deal. I don’t see a future for Nat Phillips as a Liverpool player. Fighting for a starting position. I love him as a player because he is a great player.”

