'I Don't See Any Point' - Pundit Suggests Liverpool Don't Need Midfield Reinforcements This Summer If They Target Jude Bellingham Next Year

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Liverpool should not buy a midfielder for the sake of it amid interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

After the Bundesliga club sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier this summer, it seems unlikely they will be willing to let go of another young superstar in this transfer window.

Liverpool have been reported for some time to be keen on the 18-year-old but it looks like the earliest they will have a chance of signing him is now in twelve months' time.

In an interview with Football Insider, Whelan agrees that is unlikely Dortmund will part with the England international now.

“That’s where Jude Bellingham comes in.

“It’s known that Borussia Dortmund don’t let two stars go in one season, that’s not how they operate."

Whelan also said that he doesn't think Liverpool need to bring in another midfielder whilst they wait to see if they can get Bellingham next summer.

“I think they’ve got enough in midfield to see one more season out and then get the player they want.

“I don’t see any point of getting a third-choice, fourth-choice stand-by when you know you are building a squad with the likes of Diaz and Nunez that have come into the first-team."

There have been cries from Liverpool supporters that buying a midfielder this summer is essential but the numbers currently available to manager Jurgen Klopp suggest not.

It's likely therefore that the Reds will only re-enter the transfer market for a midfielder if a current player moves on, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seemingly the most likely.

