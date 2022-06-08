'I Don't See Him Playing Much' - Former Player On Liverpool, Manchester United & Manchester City Transfer Target

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson has claimed that a transfer target for Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City could struggle for game time if he makes the move to any of the Northwest rivals.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As the summer transfer window prepares to open, all three clubs are being linked to a whole host of players as they look to strengthen their squads for next season.

After Kalvin Phillips was linked with Liverpool at the weekend, Johnson claimed in his column on bettingodds.com that the 26-year-old Leeds United midfielder would struggle for time on the pitch if he was to move to either of the Manchester clubs.

IMAGO / News Images

“I don’t think he’d get much game time at either of those clubs if I’m being honest. I’m a fan of his and I think he’s a fantastic player, but all of those clubs have got many players in his position. I think it all depends on what happens with other players."

Johnson went on to say that Phillips would be a viable option for those clubs if they cannot secure the signature of West Ham's Declan Rice but in any case, would still be reliant on current players moving on to ensure the maximum possible game time.

"I don’t want to keep on bringing up Declan Rice, but I think the clubs that don’t get him will certainly be more keen to go for Phillips. I think it all depends on other transfers as there’s no point in moving clubs to not play. Unless there’s more movement in terms of outgoings, then I don’t see him playing much at either club.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |